Bitcoin Drops To Six-Week Low On News Of New Coronavirus Strain

On November 26, Bitcoin, along with a number of other assets, plummeted to a six-week low. This makes it possible to talk about a “bear market”, writes CNBC.

► Subscribe to the “Ministry of Finance” on Instagram:

top investment and finance news

The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell 8% in the last 24 hours to $ 54,177, its lowest level since early October. Compared to an all-time high of nearly $ 69,000, which bitcoin hit earlier this month, the drop is 20%.

Other cryptocurrencies have responded in a similar way. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, fell nearly 11% to $ 4,027, while XRP fell 11% to about 94 cents.

Panic on exchanges

Digital currencies are falling along with other risky assets amid panic over a new strain of coronavirus found in South Africa.

The news caused global stock markets to sink. November 26 is likely to be the worst day for European equities in the past year, with US stock futures also plummeting.

See also: Amid the collapse of the cryptocurrency, “whales” have accumulated a huge amount of bitcoins in a week

Investors are exiting risky assets for the sake of the relative safety of bonds, and yields on US Treasuries have plummeted. The yield on bonds changes inversely with prices.

It is worth noting that volatility is typical of Bitcoin, which has jumped more than 10% in price many times during the day.

Context

On November 25, the World Health Organization announced a new variant of the coronavirus known as B.1.1.529. According to them, it contains over 30 mutations.

In response, the UK and other countries have temporarily suspended flights from six African countries.