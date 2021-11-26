bitcoin price will not reach $ 98 thousand by the end of November :: RBC.Crypto

Despite the correction of the digital asset market, the first cryptocurrency retains the potential to grow towards $ 100 in the coming months, says PlanB

The author of the Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model and analyst under the pseudonym PlanB admitted that the price of bitcoin for the first time deviated from the S2F model. In his opinion, the value of the first cryptocurrency will not reach $ 98 thousand by the end of November, as predicted by S2F. Despite this, PlanB considers the Stock-to-Flow model to be sound and expects the price of Bitcoin to rise to $ 100K in the coming months.

The Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model predicts the value of bitcoin by calculating the ratio of the total available supply of an asset to its annual growth.

Early November PlanB claimedthat the price of bitcoin is capable of reaching $ 500 thousand in early 2022. The analyst explained that the first cryptocurrency is somewhere in the middle of the current bullish trend and the peak of growth could be much higher than expected.

