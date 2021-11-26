Bitcoin Surpassed PayPal in Transferable Value

Since early 2021, the Bitcoin network has processed more transactions in USD than PayPal. This is stated in the Blockdata report.

The decentralized network’s quarterly average was $ 489 billion, while PayPal’s was $ 302 billion.

Comparison of the volumes of the value transferred by the networks by quarters. Data: Blockdata.

Both figures are well below the average quarterly volumes of giants Mastercard and Visa with $ 1.8 trillion and $ 3.2 trillion, respectively.

“It’s impressive how bitcoin, being a 12-year P2P network, has 27% by one metric (processed value) compared to Mastercard, a company founded in 1966. Especially when you consider that we are talking about a decentralized movement, “- said Blockdata experts.

They recognized that the cryptocurrency network metric includes more than payments. Users send funds to various services and receive them back, make transactions between their own wallets and a number of other operations.

However, in their opinion, the bitcoin network is “fundamentally” different from Mastercard and Visa. It is more of a “saving technology” than a “waste” and has more use cases.

Experts believe that it is real that the cryptocurrency will surpass the financial giants in terms of the volume of the transferred value, despite a significant lag. To do this, it is necessary to bridge the bandwidth gap, which they called “mind-boggling.”

Last year, the Bitcoin network processed an average of 25 million transactions per quarter. Mastercard’s figure was 33 billion, and Visa’s was 53.7 billion.

The experts emphasized that second-tier solutions, including the Lightning Network (LN) micropayment network, are designed to solve this problem.

“All publicly available statistics such as the number of LN nodes, the number of channels and BTC in them are growing exponentially. If this continues over the next few decades, it is possible that the bitcoin network will process more transactions than some other financial systems, ”- emphasized in Blockdata.

As a reminder, Blockstream Strategy Director Samson Moe determined the theoretical LN throughput at 40 million TPS, which means 57.6 billion transactions per day.

According to the forecast of analysts of Arcane Research, by 2030 the number of users of the protocol may exceed $ 700 million.

