Black Swan took off in South Africa

The yen, the major safe-haven currency, rallied while the South African rand and the risk-sensitive Australian dollar tumbled on Friday as investors looked for bailouts following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant that could withstand existing vaccines.

The yen jumped 1.3% to 113.89 per dollar, while the Swiss franc surged 0.74% to 0.9279 per dollar after South African scientists discovered the prevalence of B.1.1.529 in the country.

The South African rand fell below $ 16.00 on Friday for the first time this year. Rand 1.62% to more than a year low of $ 16.24 per dollar, while the Aussie and New Zealand dollars fell to three-month lows of $ 0.7135 and $ 0.6818, respectively.

The decline in South African stocks was fueled by a sharp drop in hotel stocks as the UK and several other countries restricted travel to South Africa and neighboring Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini. Britain also said that due to mutations, the variant of the virus, according to scientists, is the most significant so far found. The pound sterling fell to a fresh 11-month low of $ 1.3299.

The Indian rupee fell to its lowest level in three weeks. The partially free rupee traded at 74.71 / 72 per dollar at 0736 GMT, up from the close at 74.51. It earlier hit a low of 74.5850, the lowest level since November 2.

South African scientists said Thursday they had discovered a new variant 19 that had a “very unusual constellation” of mutations that were worrying because they could help it avoid the body’s immune response and make it more transmissible. It has since been found in Botswana and Hong Kong.

“Everyone is running from risk in response to the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, which reminds me of the Grinch stealing Christmas,” said ETM Analytics in a note. “The momentum was already in favor of the US dollar rally from positioning due to expectations of more aggressive (Federal Reserve) monetary tightening in the coming months and the opening of this new option … this will severely reduce the ZAR’s resilience to this broader dollar move.” “Concerns about the intensification of the COVID pandemic definitely play a role in increasing demand for safe havens, including the yen, and since South Africa is home to this new option, this is an obvious reason to avoid the rand,” said Shinichiro Kadota, senior currency strategist at Barclays in Tokyo. …

Nonetheless, the euro rose 0.59% to $ 1.1275, recovering from its lowest level in nearly 17 months earlier this week at $ 1.1186. The euro is, like the yen, a low-yield currency; it used to borrow money for the carry trade, which is about to collapse before our eyes. Germany is considering following Austria’s lead and reintroducing the COVID-19 lockdown, so that the continent will once again become the epicenter of a pandemic.

The rally in the yen, franc and euro pushed the dollar index, which measures the dollar’s value against these and three other currencies, further away from Wednesday’s 96.938, its highest in nearly 17 months. It last traded at 96.34 with a 46% loss.

“If the COVID situation worsens, then the dollar against the yen could fall even more, but otherwise the divergence in monetary policy will definitely put pressure on the yen in the medium term,” said Kadota, who predicts that the dollar against the yen will strengthen to 116 and above by the middle of next year.

On the other hand, 114 should provide a near-term low for the currency pair, “unless the world really changes for the worse,” he said.

A potentially important benchmark for US policy direction is set to emerge next Friday when labor market data for November is released.

“In the medium term, we continue to favor the US dollar,” wrote Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank, in a research note. “However, given that the market is now long in US dollars and short in euros, and the money market is very aggressive about raising the Fed rates next year, there is room for a pullback in the currency pair,” she said, pointing out a potential target in $ 1.15 and payrolls are a potential trigger.

Oil prices fell more than 2% on Friday amid fears that global oversupply could widen in the first quarter following a coordinated U.S.-led release by large consumers and a new COVID variant frightening investors.

