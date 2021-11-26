type here...
Home Celebrity Black Widow returns to streaming charts – oKino.ua

Black Widow returns to streaming charts – oKino.ua

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
27

Anastasia Lyakh. November 26, 2021

Scarlett Johansson in the film "Black Widow"

In the photo: Scarlett Johansson in the movie “Black Widow”

Marvel action about Natasha Romanova performed by Scarlett Johansson unexpectedly topped the ratings again online platforms… This is evidenced by research by the Nielsen company.

Recall, “Black Widow” was released in July. In parallel, the Disney studio released the film streamed by Disney + (which led to a lawsuit by Johansson, who accused the producers of violating a contract guaranteeing an exclusive theatrical release, but the conflict was subsequently settled and the studio paid compensation to the actress).

As a result, “Black Widow” earned $ 125 million online and 380 million at the box office.

In November, the blockbuster about the red-haired spy unexpectedly returned to the top of the streaming tops. So, from 18 to 24 November, “Black Widow” was viewed 269 million minutes. She is followed by Disney projects such as Hocus Pocus, “Moana” and “Luca”.

Comments on news (0)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Thegoaspotlight.com brings perspective to all trending news which are important to all. It will empower people to make the right choices about the future of News World.

Contact us: ccontact@thegoaspotlight.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Newspaper theme by tagDiv