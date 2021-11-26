Black Widow returns to streaming charts – oKino.ua

Anastasia Lyakh. November 26, 2021

In the photo: Scarlett Johansson in the movie “Black Widow”

Marvel action about Natasha Romanova performed by Scarlett Johansson unexpectedly topped the ratings again online platforms … This is evidenced by research by the Nielsen company.

Recall, “Black Widow” was released in July. In parallel, the Disney studio released the film streamed by Disney + (which led to a lawsuit by Johansson, who accused the producers of violating a contract guaranteeing an exclusive theatrical release, but the conflict was subsequently settled and the studio paid compensation to the actress).

As a result, “Black Widow” earned $ 125 million online and 380 million at the box office.