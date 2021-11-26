Black Widow returns to streaming charts – oKino.ua

Anastasia Lyakh. November 26, 2021
In the photo: Scarlett Johansson in the movie “Black Widow”
Marvel action about Natasha Romanova performed by Scarlett Johansson unexpectedly topped the ratings again
Recall, “Black Widow” was released in July. In parallel, the Disney studio released the film streamed by Disney + (which led to a lawsuit by Johansson, who accused the producers of violating a contract guaranteeing an exclusive theatrical release, but the conflict was subsequently settled and the studio paid compensation to the actress).
As a result, “Black Widow” earned $ 125 million online and 380 million at the box office.
In November, the blockbuster about the red-haired spy unexpectedly returned to the top of the streaming tops. So, from 18 to 24 November, “Black Widow” was viewed 269 million minutes. She is followed by Disney projects such as
