Blake Lively recalls how she lost her confidence after having children

“То, что бренды не создают одежду для фигуристых женщин, точно не вселяет в них уверенность”, - уверенна актриса.

Blake Lively talks about the problems with body acceptance after the birth of Betty’s third child in October 2019.

In a series of posts in Instagram The Gossip Girl star spoke about some of the outfits she has worn in public appearances since Betty, now 16 months old, was born. In her post, a mother of three explained the difficulties of finding the right clothes for her at the time.

“I combined my blouse Lavin and a dress with a netaporter to create that cute look, ”Lively, 33, wrote, referring to the outfit she wore on The Jimmy Fallon Show in January 2020.

“None of the brands have had samples of my size since the birth of their daughter. A lot of things from the shops also didn’t suit me. There were so many of them. Such cases do not in any way contribute to the acceptance of their bodies by women, because they literally do not fit into the clothes that brands offer. It’s repulsive and confusing. ”

Lively, who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds three daughters were born, noted that looking back, she would like to be more confident in her body after giving birth.

“And I would like to feel as confident then as I do now, a year later,” she wrote. “This body gave me a child. And it produced the entire food supply for this child. What a wonderful miracle. But instead of being proud, I felt insecure. Just because the clothes didn’t fit me. How silly it sounds in retrospect. “

Then the star marked the founder Megababe Katie Sturino, saying that the beauty business owner “encourages brands to do better” when it comes to creating more inclusive clothing.

@katiesturino and others are encouraging brands to do more by helping women not feel lonely, ”wrote Lively… “And she is making significant progress. She reminds me that we can all ask for the best from the brands we like. “

Sturino later posted a message to Lively, writing: “Wow !!! Waking up to an amazing message from @blakelively about body recognition and fashion brands. “