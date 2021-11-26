Bloomberg learned about China’s demand to delist DiDi in the USA :: News :: RBC Investments

According to the newspaper, delisting may become part of DiDi’s punishment for an unauthorized IPO on the American stock exchange.

Chinese Regulators Ask DiDi Global Management To Develop A Plan

delisting

from the New York Stock Exchange, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. According to them, the Chinese Cyberspace Administration (CAC) took this step, as it fears leakage of confidential data.

Sources of the publication said that among the possible options for the plan – DiDi’s refusal from the status of a public company or listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange with subsequent delisting from the US stock exchange. In the first case, the share buyback price can be at least at the level of the IPO price, that is, $ 14 per one American depositary share (ADS). If the price is lower, then shareholders may react with legal claims, writes Bloomberg according to sources.

In the case of a secondary listing in Hong Kong, shares can be placed at a price below current levels – according to the results of trading on Thursday, November 25, DiDi shares were worth $ 8.11 per share. In both cases, the company will be seriously affected, writes Bloomberg. However, according to sources, the decision has not yet been made and the regulator may still change its mind.

Shares of DiDi’s largest minority shareholder – Softbank Group – on the news plummeted 5% in Tokyo.

The DiDi taxi service sparked the ire of Chinese regulators this summer when it held an IPO in the United States, ignoring their demands to ensure data security first.

The taxi service was placed on June 30, 2021, during the IPO DiDi raised $ 4.4 billion by selling 317 million American depository shares (ADS) at $ 14 per share. DiDi’s IPO marks the largest public offering of a Chinese company in the United States since online retailer Alibaba, which raised $ 25 billion in 2014. However, just two days after the IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China launched an investigation into the company. The PRC authorities have questioned the security of the personal data collected by the company.

Pending the investigation, Chinese online retailers were ordered to remove the service’s app, and the company was barred from registering new users. At the same time, Bloomberg reported that Chinese regulators intend to impose an unprecedented fine on the company.

In September it became known that the municipal authorities offered to invest in DiDi. If this happens, the company will be controlled by the state, but it will have the money to finance the delisting.

Taxi aggregator DiDi was founded in China in 2012 by former Alibaba employee Will Wei Chen. The company provides car and bike rental services, food delivery, trucking, financial and other services. In 2020, the company’s revenue amounted to 141.74 billion Chinese yuan ($ 21.63 billion).

Today, a 58% stake in the company belongs to DiDi co-founder Chen Wei and president Zhang Liu. SoftBank and Uber Technologies are DiDi’s largest minority shareholders.

