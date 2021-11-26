https://ria.ru/20211126/rossiya-1760848319.html

Bloomberg: Russia’s preparations for the “invasion” of Ukraine even reached Kamchatka

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Russia’s preparations for an “invasion” of Ukraine even affected Kamchatka, where forces were allegedly redeployed in the event of a “global war,” according to the American news agency Bloomberg, citing analysts. Commenting on previous publications of this media on the account of the “invasion,” the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that a number of American media outlets are being used as a pipe for a targeted information campaign against Russia. In a new article, referring to analysts, Bloomberg writes that any “large-scale invasion” of the Russian Federation into Ukraine is unlikely to be possible earlier than January due to muddy soil, warm weather and the need for additional troops. The agency claims that a redeployment took place in the country “all the way to Kamchatka to be prepared in case the conflict escalates into a more global war”, while noting that the region is located next to Japan and the United States. previously, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, mass statements and publications in Western countries about the preparation In the course of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they are forced to think that provocations are not excluded, this hysteria is being whipped up artificially. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also stated that the Kiev regime is trying to present itself as a victim of Russian aggression, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not against going to provocations.

2021

