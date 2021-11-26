BMW showed a special version of the X7 crossover for the UAE for $ 160 thousand :: Autonews

BMW has unveiled a special version of the flagship X7 crossover called the “UAE 50th Year Edition”. The release of the novelty, the circulation of which was limited to 50 copies, was timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates. This is reported by Carscoops.

The special crossover differs from the standard model in three main aspects. Thus, the car received a unique body color Frozen Brilliant White Metallic, “embodying the cultural motives of the Arab countries.”

In the interior decoration, two-tone leather was used, as well as elements of natural wood with hand-engraved Arabic ligature, meaning “50 years of the United Arab Emirates, 1 out of 50”. Finally, the vehicle was equipped with a special cartridge for the air purification system in the cabin with agarwood oil.