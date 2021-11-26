Brent oil price dropped below $ 73 per barrel

https://ria.ru/20211126/neft-1760973376.html

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. World oil prices are already falling by 11-13%, Brent crude oil fell below $ 73 per barrel for the first time since September 13, according to trading data. As of 19.48 Moscow time, January Brent crude oil futures fell 11.25% – to $ 72.97 per barrel. The price for January WTI futures fell by 12.83% to $ 68.33 per barrel.

