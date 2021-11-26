https://ria.ru/20211126/neft-1760973376.html
Brent oil price dropped below $ 73 per barrel
Brent oil price dropped below $ 73 per barrel – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
Brent oil price dropped below $ 73 per barrel
World oil prices are already falling by 11-13%, Brent crude oil fell below $ 73 per barrel for the first time since September 13, according to the data … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
2021-11-26T20: 27
2021-11-26T20: 27
2021-11-26T20: 27
situation with exchange rates and oil prices
economy
in the world
brent
oil prices
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/06/1753289065_0:78:3134:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_4c1cf2c2187e7a30d31fea5b55285db4.jpg
MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. World oil prices are already falling by 11-13%, Brent crude oil fell below $ 73 per barrel for the first time since September 13, according to trading data. As of 19.48 Moscow time, January Brent crude oil futures fell 11.25% – to $ 72.97 per barrel. The price for January WTI futures fell by 12.83% to $ 68.33 per barrel.
https://ria.ru/20211126/aktsii-1760807637.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/06/1753289065_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b273a47b169cb65eaea42faf8b23d053.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economy, worldwide, brent, oil prices
Brent oil price dropped below $ 73 per barrel