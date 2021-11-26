Britain intends to transfer troops to Germany “in case of war with Russia” – RT in Russian

Britain plans to transfer hundreds of military equipment to Germany to create one of three new military bases there and to be able to “be ready in case of war with Russia,” writes the Times.

As the commander of the ground forces, Lieutenant General Ralph Wooddiss, said, military facilities will help the British Armed Forces “move faster” and “be ready to deploy if necessary.”

“I am placing a special emphasis on Germany, where we will move a significant number of our armored vehicles so that we can move faster if they are needed anywhere on the land side of the continent,” said the military leader.

The publication emphasizes that this will also facilitate the transportation of the contingent across the English Channel.

The brigades will include modernized Challenger 3 tanks and Boxer armored personnel carriers, as well as tracked Ajax combat vehicles and artillery pieces with drones.

All this equipment can be used for operations throughout Europe, including in Estonia and Poland, the material says.

Two other bases are expected to be set up in Kenya and Oman.

At the same time, reductions are expected in British troops, within which the size of the army will decrease from 82 thousand to 73 thousand troops, said Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

More details can be found in the retelling of the material of InoTV.