Britain prepares for war with Russia

Britain will transfer military equipment to Germany "in case of war with Russia"

Britain prepares for war with Russia

Britain plans to send hundreds of military equipment to Germany in case of a hypothetical war with Russia. The Times writes about this with reference … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26

2021-11-26T09: 11

2021-11-26T09: 51

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Britain plans to send hundreds of military equipment to Germany in case of a hypothetical war with Russia. The Times writes about this with reference to the commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Ralph Wooddiss. Against the background of the large-scale transformation of the army, London intends to create three new military bases – in Germany, Kenya and Oman. According to him, new units will receive improved versions of Challenger 3 tanks. , armored transporters Boxer, tracked combat vehicles Ajax, artillery weapons and vehicles for defusing mines and drones. It is assumed that a brigade of more than 250 people will be deployed "in case of war with Russia." predictions about the "Russian invasion" of Ukraine. The Kremlin called such statements a targeted information campaign to increase tensions, in which they are trying to present Russia as a party threatening the process of resolving the conflict in Donbass. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov once again stressed that Moscow is not hatching aggressive plans and is not going to attack anyone.

2021

