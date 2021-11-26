https://ria.ru/20211126/velikobritaniya-1760863812.html

British Ambassador denied information about sending troops to Ukraine

KIEV, November 26 – RIA Novosti. British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said that London is now not planning to send its troops to Ukrainian territory, but is concerned about a “build-up of troops” near the Ukrainian borders. Earlier, the Mirror newspaper, citing sources, said that the UK is ready to transfer up to 600 special forces soldiers to Ukraine due to fears of an allegedly impending Russian invasion. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba later said that in the event of a Russian invasion, foreign troops would fight on the territory of Ukraine from the Ukrainian side. many other states have troops that can be sent anywhere in the world. However, now there are no plans to send them to Ukraine. Currently, we are observing the activity abroad and are concerned about the buildup of troops (near the border of Ukraine – ed.) “, – said the ambassador Great Britain in Ukraine Melinda Simmons, quoted by the site of the Segodnya newspaper. Earlier, the Washington Post, citing sources, reported that a number of American and European officials were concerned about the alleged “resumption of the build-up of Russian troops” near the border with Ukraine. On November 2, Politico published “satellite images” which, he claims, show the deployment of the Russian military “on the border with Ukraine” – in the Smolensk region, which does not border on Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine later announced that it did not record the facts of the build-up of Russian troops near its own borders. Later, US military spokesman John Kirby said that the Pentagon continues to observe “disturbing movements of” Russian troops “near Ukraine.” Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone. In the Russian Federation, they have repeatedly denied reports from a number of Western media that Russia is allegedly pulling troops to the border with Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry previously noted that the West’s statements about “Russian aggression” and the possibility of helping Kiev defend itself against it are both ridiculous and dangerous. Russia has also repeatedly denied accusations of “aggressive actions” by the West and Ukraine, stating that it does not threaten anyone and does not intend to attack anyone, and statements of “Russian aggression” are used as an excuse to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

