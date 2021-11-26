https://ria.ru/20211126/sanktsii-1760912490.html
British and Polish prime ministers discussed sanctions against Russia and Belarus
2021-11-26T16: 11
WARSAW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he discussed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “a wide range of sanctions” against Belarus and Russia. Speaking at a briefing after meeting with Johnson in London on Friday, Morawiecki said that both sides believe Russia is not to blame only in the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, but also in the unstable situation in Ukraine and Moldova, the rise in energy prices in Europe. “With Boris Johnson, we discussed various mechanisms for overcoming this crisis. Unfortunately, one of them is very clear, a wide range of sanctions against Belarus, as well as, if necessary, against Russia in order not to escalate those risks, the escalation of those conflicts, “Moravetsky said. Moravetsky said that he discussed with Johnson issues” related to the the Belarusian border, the big migration crisis, but also the energy crisis that we are witnessing throughout Europe. ” “The sharp rise in gas prices, the rise in the cost of quotas for greenhouse gas emissions – these are all related phenomena, but also the situation in Ukraine, the growth of the military threat, as well as the huge energy pressure against Moldova, which we have witnessed recently,” he added. “The enormous pressure of Russian propaganda, the spread of fakes, the violation of unity, the violation of peace are all phenomena that have one common denominator. This denominator is, in fact, the activities of the Lukashenko regime and its sponsor, that is, the Kremlin,” concluded the Polish Prime Minister: Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in recent weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially aggravating the situation with refugees. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had nothing to do with the migration crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland.
