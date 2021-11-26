British general announced the transfer of troops to Germany – RBK

The country will house hundreds of units of military equipment and about 250 soldiers. In 2020, the UK ended its permanent military presence in Germany

Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images



The British Ministry of Defense, as part of the plan to modernize the army “Soldier of the Future”, has created regional centers in Germany, Kenya and Oman “to respond quickly if necessary.” As reported by The Times, military equipment and about 250 soldiers will be transferred to Germany.

“In particular, I want to emphasize Germany, where we will place a significant number of our armored vehicles,” – quoted by the publication of Army Lieutenant General Ralph Wooddiss. According to newspaper sources, Challenger 3 tanks, Boxer armored vehicles and Ajax combat reconnaissance vehicles will be deployed in Germany. The Financial Times newspaper, citing a source in the government of the kingdom, reports that the number of armored vehicles and tanks at the British base will be hundreds.

As the newspaper notes, the brigade of British troops will be located at the NATO base in the village of Sennelager (near Paderborn). Sky News indicates that it was there that British troops were stationed until 2020, when the UK withdrew the military from Germany.

