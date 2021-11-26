Britney Spears will reveal the truth about her custody in an interview with Oprah Winfrey

American singer Britney Spears will give an interview that sensationally can compete with the revelations of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. If the artist still manages to free herself from her father’s custody of her, she will reveal the whole truth about the scandal in their family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, The Sun found out.

Apparently, Britney intends to follow the example of Meghan Markle and record a candid interview with Oprah. This can happen immediately after her guardian is replaced, and also when she decides that she is ready to speak out about the guardianship that has ruled her life for the past 13 years. At the same time, a British tabloid source said that after the singer’s father refused to take custody of her, her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart said that Britney was open to public appearances.

Many media outlets have approached me with a request to do an interview with Britney, but the first thing she would like to do is come to Oprah., – told attorney for the star.

At the moment, there are a few legal steps left before she can end her father’s custody and “digest” what happened.

Recall that the scandalous two-hour interview with Harry and Megan, which they gave to Oprah in early March, caused a great resonance around the world. The couple’s revelations about life under the wing of the royal family have garnered unprecedented ratings and were nominated for an Emmy Television Award (in the category Outstanding Journalistic Series or Special Issue). In a conversation, the couple revealed shocking details of life in the palace and accused its inhabitants of racism. Megan even said that she almost committed suicide while pregnant with her first child.

