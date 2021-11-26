BTC Below $ 55,000 & Thailand Travel Token: Crypto Market News From Investing.com

Investing.com – Mike Novogratz saw the reassignment of Jerome Powell as a risk and the price dropped below $ 55,000 – these and other important cryptocurrency market news in our daily review.

The head of the Center for Monitoring and Analysis of Combating Money Laundering of the People’s Bank of China, Gou Wenjun, proposed creating a system for tracking cryptocurrency transactions, local media write.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will hold additional discussions with the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on the launch of the TAT Coin utility token to promote “crypto tourism”, writes the Bangkok Post.

The founder of the cryptobank Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz, doubted that the head of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, was able to grasp the economic reality of the country. According to him, after President Joe Biden’s proposal to leave Powell as chairman of the Fed for a second term, the number of bears began to grow in the cryptocurrency market, writes CNBC.

One of the Chinese cryptocurrency news portals Chainnews announced the closure after local users lost access to the resource’s website and application, as well as its competitors ODaily and BlockBeats. In parallel with this, providers began to block access to the domains of mining pools, according to The Block.

On Friday, November 26, bitcoin quotes dropped below $ 55,000. The fall per day was 5.9%.

