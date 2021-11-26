Cardano (ADA) has almost doubled – what’s going on?

Cardano (ADA) plunged to 3.5-month lows below $ 1.60 after being delisted to eToro.

From the highs of early September above $ 3, the ADA has fallen in price almost twice.

Not so long ago, it was not the third place in the rating, the coin fell back to sixth in the top ten in terms of capitalization. In the middle of the week, the eToro platform dealt another blow to Cardano by announcing the delisting of the cryptocurrency.

The ADA delisting decision applies only to US eToro users so far. The company announced the termination of servicing the asset due to possible problems of its regulation, coinspot writes. In addition to Cardano, the platform decided to exclude the Tron (TRX) cryptocurrency from the listing.

According to eToro, these two assets are under the potential threat of a ban in the US. If confirmed, Cardano will become the second top 10 altcoin openly opposed by the SEC.

Now the court is hearing in the Ripple case, where the founders of the platform are accused of illegal enrichment and the issuance of XRP with signs of a security. If the SEC wins the case, then according to a similar scheme, it is possible to attract any project that uses tokens at the start to finance the development of the project, cryptor notes.

Possible problems with Cardano are also indicated by the fact that large investors have begun to withdraw funds from ADA-oriented funds for the first time this year.

It has already been over 11 weeks after the publication of the post about the future DApps applications on Cardano, but they are still not there, writes happycoin.club. One of the users of Reddit drew attention to this.

Meanwhile, the developers of the Cardano project will increase the block size to 72 KB to cope with the traffic that is expected to increase with the launch of decentralized applications, writes letknow.news.

This is just the first in a series of modifications that will take place to expand the real possibilities of Plutus scripts. The team plans to introduce these changes to the testnet on Thursday, November 25th. Once tested, they will be applied to the main blockchain on December 1st.

You can trade on Forex not only from your computer, but also from your mobile! Choose a convenient platform and trade like a Pro!

FxTeam analytics in Telegram – read news and analytics first!