Cardano Prepares To Scale With Hydra Update As Network Reaches 2M Wallets

In a tweet posted by the Cardano Foundation on Monday, the number of Cardano (ADA) wallets surpassed the 2 million mark on May 22, 2021, the network reached its previous milestone of 1 million ADA wallets.

During this period, the Cardano Foundation successfully implemented the Alonzo hard fork, enabling smart contracts on its network. In the meantime, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has shifted his focus to the wider adoption of blockchain technology in Africa. In a tweet posted last week, Hoskinson said that 5 million students in Ethiopia are scheduled to receive a Cardano blockchain-based ID to track progress.

But Cardano’s technological development is also accelerating after Alonzo. When asked about the progress of Cardano’s tier 2 scaling solution, Hydra, during the “ask me everything” session on October 30, Hoskinson said:

“We’re going to keep adding resources to Hydra and we’ve been trying to define some commands so we can parallelize the workflow because it’s such a high commercial priority. And it will be very important that we can offload the large amount of transactional traffic that will come from all incoming applications. “

Layer 2 solutions run on top of an established protocol to improve network performance. Meanwhile, sharding in the Cardano context involves transferring off-chain transactions to rate pools or Hydra nodes without splitting the ledger itself. In theory, let’s say each Hydra node can process 1000 transactions per second, and there are 1000 such nodes. In this case, the entire Cardano network can process up to 1 million transactions per second – assuming linear scaling. The project is still in the research and development stage, the exact launch date is unknown.