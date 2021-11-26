Cardiologist talks about the dangers of regular sleep deprivation | News | News

Darya Sergeeva, a cardiologist at the SM-Clinic, told Izvestia what length of night sleep is optimal for a person, and also why regular lack of sleep is dangerous.

According to the specialist, throughout the past century it was believed that the optimal duration of a night’s sleep is 8 hours, but modern research has shown that for most healthy adults, 6.5-7.5 hours of sleep per day is sufficient.

“Many studies have shown that regular sleep less than 6 hours a day increases the risk of hypertension, obesity, diabetes mellitus, and overall cardiovascular risk. At the same time, in the group of subjects who slept less than 6 hours a day on weekdays and slept longer on weekends, the result was slightly better than those who slept less than 6 hours a day both on weekdays and on weekends. A correlation was also found between a greater need for sleep (more than 9.5 hours a day) and a tendency to various diseases, ”Sergeeva emphasized.

However, the cardiologist added that the presence of a correlation between two parameters does not always mean that one is the cause of the other. Rather, the need for longer sleep may be one of the manifestations of cardiovascular disease, endocrine disorder, or depression.

“That is, there is no need to limit yourself in sleep and think that it is good for your health. Rather, if you notice that it takes much longer than usual to rest and recuperate, if you feel constant sleepiness, fatigue, weakness, this is a reason to consult a specialist, ”the expert concluded.

