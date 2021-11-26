https://ria.ru/20211124/liviya-1760626781.html

CEC of Libya preliminary rejected the candidacy of Gaddafi’s son in the elections

CAIRO, 24 Nov – RIA Novosti. The Supreme Election Commission of Libya has rejected the candidacy of Seif al-Islam Gaddafi as a participant in the presidential elections, the decision can be appealed, it follows from the commission’s document received by RIA Novosti. According to the document received by RIA Novosti, the commission rejected the applications of 25 out of 98 candidates Seif al-Islam Gaddafi is the first on the list of refused candidates due to the inconsistency of the candidate’s documents with a number of requirements of the electoral legislation. So, Gaddafi does not meet the requirements of the presidential election law, since he did not provide a document on the absence of an outstanding criminal record, it follows from the explanation of the commission. He also violated the requirement that a candidate “cannot be finally convicted in connection with a crime of honor.” International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in 2020 that Libya is obliged to arrest Gaddafi and bring him to trial. According to her, Gaddafi made no effort to surrender voluntarily. The arrest warrant for Seif al-Islam was issued by the ICC back in 2011. ICC spokesman Fadi al-Abdullah told RIA Novosti after news of Gaddafi’s participation in the elections that the arrest warrant for the son of the ex-leader of Libya is still in force. Attorney General of Libya Ace -Siddiq al-Sur told RIA Novosti in July that a Libyan court will issue a new verdict against Seif al-Islam Gaddafi when he is brought to justice. Earlier, the local court passed a verdict in absentia, which will be annulled when he appears before the court. Also on the list of those whose applications were rejected, the former Prime Minister of Libya Ali Zeidan. The decision of the commission is preliminary and can be challenged by the candidate. The Supreme Election Commission of Libya accepted the applications of the Libyan commander. The National Army (LNA) of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, as well as the speaker of parliament and the current prime minister as participants in the presidential elections, follows from the commission’s document received by RIA Novosti. According to the preliminary list, the commission approved the applications of 73 out of 98 candidates. The list contains the names of Haftar, the speaker of the sitting in the east of the country, the parliament of Akila Saleh, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (PNU) Abdelhamid Dbeiba, ex-Interior Minister of the Government of National Accord (PNC) Fathi Bashagi. The parliamentary and presidential elections in Libya are scheduled for December 24. The Forum of Libyan Political Dialogue under the auspices of the UN in early February in Geneva elected al the transitional executive branch of Libya, which leads the country until the general elections scheduled for December 24. The new head of the Presidential Council following a vote on the lists was elected former ambassador of the PNC Libya to Greece, Muhammad Menfi. Libyan businessman and politician Abdelhamid Dbeiba was elected head of the transitional government.

