Certificate for COVID-19 Recovered People Will Automatically Extend to One Year | News | News

The COVID-19 status certificate will be automatically renewed for up to a year for everyone who has had the disease in the last 12 months. This was announced on November 26 by the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko.

“According to the certificate of the patient. The certificate will be automatically renewed for everyone who has had a disease in the last year. Therefore, one year from the date of recovery. Now documents on amendments and legal support are being introduced, “he said.

The minister added that about 0.74% of those who have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Russia again fall ill.

Citizens can receive a certificate of vaccination, past illness or contraindications upon request at the hospital or at the MFC. The electronic version of the document will be available on the portal of public services.

On November 24, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova proposed to increase the validity of the certificate for those who had been ill from six months to a year. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the initiative.

Russian authorities are urging residents to get vaccinated to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

