China has restricted access to domains of mining pools and crypto media

One of the Chinese cryptocurrency news portals, Chainnews, announced the closure after local users lost access to the site and application of the resource, as well as its competitors ODaily and BlockBeats. At the same time, providers began to block access to the domains of mining pools, writes The Block.

Some media outlets had to switch to Telegram and launch on new domains. ODaily and Block Beats continue to run, but their mobile apps are inactive, limiting audience reach.

The publication managed to get acquainted with the internal situation of China Telecom. According to the document, the organization has developed an algorithm to detect and block the connection of internal IP addresses belonging to miners to the main mining pools.

The ISP can either disable the internet service for specific IP addresses, or manually blacklist the URLs that the pools use to connect to specific equipment.

Journalists called these steps just another sign of repression against local players in the crypto industry. Under pressure from the authorities, firms have curtailed their activities or moved their businesses to other countries.

The Block made sure that the domains of almost all ten largest hashrate mining pools for Bitcoin and Ethereum are not available to Internet users from China.

According to btc.com, at the time of writing, F2Pool, ViaBTC and BinancePool are showing a noticeable drop in computing power for the two main cryptocurrencies by up to 18%. Their representatives reported difficulties connecting to Telegram, according to CoinDesk.

We will remind, in October, the media reported that China is exploring the possibility of prosecuting mining.

Earlier, China blocked the cryptocurrency analytical services CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap.

