China imposed strict quarantine on crews of sea-going ships

The restrictions are primarily aimed at Chinese sailors. Authorities require them to be quarantined for three weeks before they return to China, then another two weeks at the port of arrival, and finally two weeks in their province before they can be reunited with their families, says the managing director of Singhai Marine Services, one of the China’s largest recruiting agents for shipowners, Terence Zhao. He added that the sanitary rules are constantly changing, and the nuances depend on the epidemic situation in a particular port. Zhao believes that the situation will only get worse, as Beijing is expected to further tighten sanitary measures on the eve of the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held in the Chinese capital in February.