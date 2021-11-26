China imposed strict quarantine on crews of sea-going ships

The Chinese authorities introduced a mandatory seven-week quarantine for Chinese sailors returning from flights, and also banned crew changes in Chinese ports in order to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus. Vessels that have changed crews elsewhere outside of China have to wait two weeks. To accommodate Beijing’s demands, shipowners have to reroute ships to change crews to non-China ports, thus delaying the delivery of goods and prolonging the crisis in the global supply chain. This was announced on November 25 by Bloomberg, citing maritime transport companies and recruiters.
The restrictions are primarily aimed at Chinese sailors. Authorities require them to be quarantined for three weeks before they return to China, then another two weeks at the port of arrival, and finally two weeks in their province before they can be reunited with their families, says the managing director of Singhai Marine Services, one of the China’s largest recruiting agents for shipowners, Terence Zhao. He added that the sanitary rules are constantly changing, and the nuances depend on the epidemic situation in a particular port. Zhao believes that the situation will only get worse, as Beijing is expected to further tighten sanitary measures on the eve of the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held in the Chinese capital in February.