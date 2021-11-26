Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataki with their children are resting in the Czech Republic

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married for over a decade, but they seem to have managed to keep the romance going. The proof of this is the photos taken in Prague, which the couple shared on social networks the day before.

Among them is a photograph taken at the famous work of the Czech artist of Russian origin Igor Shulman “Kiss under the Bridge”, which adorns the wall under the Charles Bridge. Chris and Elsa tried to repeat the plot of the picture.

When I found the right picture at the right moment, Elsa Pataki signed the picture.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

It was no coincidence that Chris and Elsa were in the Czech capital. Here, 38-year-old Hemsworth starred in the second part of the film Extraction, which in the Russian box office was called “Tyler Rake: Rescue Operation.” Presumably, the shooting will last until March next year, so the artist’s wife, together with her children, 5-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha, visited her husband in Europe, having flown in from Byron Bay, Australia. Yesterday the actors together celebrated Thanksgiving Day, which is customary to spend with the family.

Here in Prague, I am grateful that my wife taught me her fine European cuisine skills, ”Chris captioned a funny video in which his wife tastes a local dessert with cream.

Chris Hemsworth with sons

Recall that Elsa and Chris got married on December 26, 2010. Two years later, the couple became parents for the first time – they had a daughter, India, and in March 2014, the twins Tristan and Sasha were born. The Hemsworths often spend time in Chris’s hometown of Australia with the actor’s closest relatives, including his younger brother Liam, the star of The Hunger Games.