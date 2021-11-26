https://ria.ru/20211126/dolgi-1760814473.html

Collectors told how many Russians risk vacation due to debts

Collectors told how many Russians risk vacation due to debts – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

Collectors told how many Russians risk vacation due to debts

About 7-8 million Russians, due to overdue debts, may face difficulties when trying to go abroad, he said in an interview with RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26T06: 44

2021-11-26T06: 44

2021-11-26T06: 44

economy

society

Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP of Russia)

National Association of Professional Collection Agencies (Napca)

Elman mekhtiyev

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/04/1739795534_131:633:2647:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_40bf1c407fa6508b062dffb440fe64b1.jpg

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. About 7-8 million Russians, due to arrears, may face difficulties when trying to go abroad, President of the National Association of Professional Collection Agencies (NAPKA) Elman Mehdiyev said in an interview with RIA Novosti. days in the amount of more than 30 thousand rubles. At the same time, he noted that the priority for creditors remains pre-trial work and settlement of the issue, although recently they are increasingly turning to the foreclosure instrument. “To avoid such an unpleasant situation at the border, borrowers who have at the moment, debt of any kind or having it in the past, 10-14 days before departure, it is worth taking one step: by last name, first name and patronymic through the FSSP website, clarify whether it appears in the database of enforcement proceedings. , it is necessary to pay off the debt in full, notify the body that imposed the ban, and wait about 10 working days for the data to be entered into the database, “the president of NAPKA advises. Sometimes the time for exclusion from the database is reduced, but Mehdiyev does not recommend bringing the matter to the last in order to avoid unnecessary risks. Moreover, in no case should one rely on “chance” or the likelihood of reaching an agreement with the border guards on the spot.

https://ria.ru/20210818/kollektory-1746159732.html

https://realty.ria.ru/20210722/kollektory-1742405235.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/04/1739795534_162:824:1794:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f798c4d9d9fd29c2e02cac5aa00726fb.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economics, society, federal bailiff service (fssp of russia), national association of professional collection agencies (napka), elman mekhtiyev