Contraindications to vaccination of adolescents with “Sputnik M” have become known

At the same time, it is noted that cellular immunity was developed in 93.2% of the subjects.

Recall that the vaccine against coronavirus infection for adolescents 12-17 years old was officially registered on November 24. It is known that she will be admitted to medical institutions by the end of December. Parents will decide whether or not to vaccinate adolescents from 12 to 15 years old, but those who are older will decide for themselves.

Undoubtedly, the vaccine has an immunostimulating effect aimed at combating coronavirus, the developers say, but it, like any medical product, has limitations and contraindications.

It is necessary to bear in mind, and this is stated in the instructions for “Sputnik M”, that it is not necessary to vaccinate those who are hypersensitive to any component of the vaccine. The use of the vaccine could pose a risk for adolescents with autoimmune diseases, cancer and allergic reactions, TASS reports. You can not be vaccinated during the acute process of an infectious and non-infectious disease.

Vaccination should be treated with caution in cases of chronic diseases of the liver, kidneys and endocrine system. The latter group includes: severe thyroid dysfunction, diabetes mellitus in the stage of decompensation, severe hematopoietic diseases, epilepsy and other diseases of the central nervous system, acute coronary syndrome and acute cerebrovascular accident, myocarditis, endocarditis, pericarditis, follows from the instructions.

As for the side effects, the vaccinated may experience fever, flu symptoms, headache, pain at the injection site, and fatigue.

Less common, but nausea, dyspepsia, nasal congestion, enlargement of regional lymph nodes, and panic attack may appear. However, all these effects are short-lived and disappear within 1-3 days.