Coronavirus: WHO calls new variant “Omicron”, it closes borders and pulls markets to the bottom

26 November 2021, 16:47 GMT Updated an hour ago

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Some passengers planning to fly from South Africa on Friday learned about the cancellation of their flights already at the Johannesburg airport

Reports of the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, which scientists call “the worst we’ve seen,” led on Friday to many border closures, canceled flights and plummeting markets around the world. At an emergency meeting, WHO formally classified the new version as “alarming” and gave it its own name – “Omicron”. According to local media reports, the virus has already reached Israel and Europe.

Russian authorities on Friday decided to restrict entry to the country for citizens of eight African states, Madagascar and Hong Kong, due to the spread of the new version. In the message of the operational headquarters for combating the spread of covid, it is said that the ban will be introduced from 00:00 on November 28 and will affect, among other things, South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Eswatini and Tanzania.

The world is closing

At an emergency meeting of the World Health Organization in Geneva, the mutant was officially classified as VOC (“Variant of Concern”), in connection with which it was assigned its own letter designation – as has already happened with “Alpha”, “Beta” and “Delta” … The variant received the Greek letter “Omicron”.

“There are a large number of mutations in this variant, some of which raise concerns,” the WHO said. “Preliminary evidence suggests that this variant is associated with an increased risk of reinfection compared to others [VOC]This variant has been found to be spreading faster than in previous outbreaks. It follows from this that it may have great prospects for distribution, “- notes the WHO.

From the very morning on Friday, countries of the world, one after another, began to tighten restrictive measures at the border, trying to prevent the import of a dangerous new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa and known as B.1.1.529 into their territory.

At the moment, about 100 cases of the disease with a new variant of the coronavirus have been recorded, most of them are in the South African province of Gauteng, and isolated cases have been reported in several other countries of the world.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Existing vaccines will almost certainly be less effective against the new variant of the virus.

In addition to Russia, the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Israel, Singapore, France, the Czech Republic and Japan have already tightened the rules of entry from a number of African states.

It is known that Omicron has already penetrated Europe: the first case of the disease was recorded in Belgium. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called on all European countries to temporarily suspend entry for travelers from the region where the new virus variant was discovered. “It is important now that we all in Europe act very quickly, decisively and in a coordinated manner,” she said.

Earlier, the European Commission proposed to change the restrictions on entry to EU countries, paying more attention not to the country or region from which this or that particular passenger arrived, but to his or her vaccination status. Fully vaccinated travelers were offered to be admitted to the territory of all 27 countries of the block without restrictions. However, this was discussed even before the appearance of the B.1.1.529 mutation, which was named “Omicron”.

In Germany, reports of a new version began to arrive the day after it was announced that the total death toll from coronavirus in the country exceeded 100 thousand.

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on her successor, Olaf Scholz, and members of his new government, which has not yet been fully formed, to “take swift and decisive steps” to combat the epidemic. She also called for tougher measures in Germany aimed at limiting social contacts, and assured that she was ready to help the new government “jointly manage the transition period.”

Israel warns of emergency

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that his country was “on the brink of an emergency” and called on all Israelis to “prepare for round-the-clock work.”

A few weeks ago, a nationwide Omega exercise was held in the country, which worked out the scenario of combating the epidemic in case a new variant of the coronavirus turns out to be significantly more deadly. “Although many then thought it strange, needless to say that this is one of the most important steps that prepared us exactly for the situation in which we now find ourselves,” added Bennett.

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Bennett says Israel is on the brink of emergency

On Saturday, the Israeli prime minister will hold an emergency meeting of the government, which, in particular, will decide whether to close the Ben Gurion International Airport for foreigners arriving in the country.

Markets are pulling to the bottom

News of a new viral variant led to the fact that oil prices on world exchanges on Friday fell by more than 10% – this is the most significant daily drop in the last year and a half.

Despite the ongoing energy crisis, investors fear that a new round of the pandemic could significantly restrict the movement of people, which means lower demand for fuel and generally slow down economic growth.

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, If fuel demand continues to fall, the global recovery will be even longer and more difficult

Especially strong – by 10-15% – fell in shares of airlines and companies in the tourism industry. But WHO officials urge all countries not to panic and not rush to introduce new restrictions.

Zeman was discharged for several hours

Czech President Milos Zeman, who had just been discharged from a military hospital where he spent the last month and a half due to liver problems, was forced to return to the hospital just a few hours after being discharged. He tested positive for Covid-19, and the 77-year-old president was re-hospitalized.

As the doctors clarify, Zeman has already received three doses of the coronavirus vaccine and has not yet shown any symptoms of the disease, but just in case it was decided to keep him under the close supervision of doctors.

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, In Japan, a new viral variant was announced on the day the Christmas lights were hung in Tokyo.

In France, it was announced that, due to a sharp increase in the number of infected people, any adult resident of the country can now receive the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and not just those who are in one of the risk groups.