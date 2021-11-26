Coronavirus: WHO calls new variant “Omicron”, it closes borders and pulls markets to the bottom

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
23

Testing at Johannesburg Airport

Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

Some passengers planning to fly from South Africa on Friday learned about the cancellation of their flights already at the Johannesburg airport

Reports of the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, which scientists call “the worst we’ve seen,” led on Friday to many border closures, canceled flights and plummeting markets around the world. At an emergency meeting, WHO formally classified the new version as “alarming” and gave it its own name – “Omicron”. According to local media reports, the virus has already reached Israel and Europe.

Russian authorities on Friday decided to restrict entry to the country for citizens of eight African states, Madagascar and Hong Kong, due to the spread of the new version. In the message of the operational headquarters for combating the spread of covid, it is said that the ban will be introduced from 00:00 on November 28 and will affect, among other things, South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Eswatini and Tanzania.

The world is closing

At an emergency meeting of the World Health Organization in Geneva, the mutant was officially classified as VOC (“Variant of Concern”), in connection with which it was assigned its own letter designation – as has already happened with “Alpha”, “Beta” and “Delta” … The variant received the Greek letter “Omicron”.

“There are a large number of mutations in this variant, some of which raise concerns,” the WHO said. “Preliminary evidence suggests that this variant is associated with an increased risk of reinfection compared to others [VOC]This variant has been found to be spreading faster than in previous outbreaks. It follows from this that it may have great prospects for distribution, “- notes the WHO.

