COVID-19 Situation Complicated in 13 Regions, Golikova said

The situation with COVID-19 has worsened in 13 regions, Golikova said – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

COVID-19 Situation Complicated in 13 Regions, Golikova said

The epidemic situation has worsened in 13 Russian regions, said Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26

2021-11-26T14: 37

2021-11-26T15: 38

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. In 13 Russian regions, the epidemic situation has worsened, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said. “According to the aggregate indicators used to measure the tension of the situation with the coronavirus, the situation has become more complicated: they changed the color to red on the heat map of the Stopcoronavirus.rf portal. This is due to testing rates, “she said. The Deputy Prime Minister explained that on behalf of the President, the authorities raised the test coverage to at least 300 people per 100 thousand of the population. At the same time, in the country as a whole, the incidence rate for the week decreased by 6.1 percent and amounted to 175.6 cases per 100 thousand population. Earlier, the headquarters reported that the level of herd immunity to COVID-19 in Russia reached 51.8 percent. Last week, it was 50.2 percent. Over the past day, 34 690 cases of coronavirus infection were detected throughout the country, 1235 patients died. During the pandemic in Russia, COVID-19 infected 9 502 879 people, of which 270 292 people died, recovered – 8 200 971. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. As Murashko reported, the overwhelming majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

Russia

2021

