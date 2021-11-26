https://ria.ru/20211125/zeman-1760795923.html

Czech President Zeman hospitalized due to coronavirus

Czech President Zeman hospitalized due to coronavirus

Czech President Milos Zeman passed a coronavirus test on Thursday, the result was positive, President’s press secretary Jiri Ovcacek said on Twitter. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

2021-11-25T21: 24

2021-11-25T21: 24

2021-11-25T22: 22

in the world

spread of coronavirus

Prague

Milos Zeman

coronavirus covid-19

PRAGUE, November 25 – RIA Novosti. President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman passed a coronavirus test on Thursday, the result was positive, President’s press secretary Jiri Ovchachek said on Twitter. “The President of the Republic was tested for coronavirus on the afternoon of November 25. The test result was positive,” As Ovchachek later reported on the website of the Prague Castle, after consulting with the president’s physician Miroslav Zaboral, it was decided to return Zeman to the Central Military Hospital (CVH). While the president is being treated for coronavirus, his work program has been canceled. According to one of the president’s attending physicians, surgeon Pavel Pafko, Zeman suffers from a chronic disease, he has cirrhosis of the liver and a feeding tube is currently inserted into his stomach. In this regard, he underwent treatment at the CVH from October 10 to November 25. Despite the objections of doctors, Zeman on Thursday returned to his country residence “Lana”, where he intended to continue home treatment, as well as return to official duties. the new government of the republic.

Prague

2021

