https://ria.ru/20211125/zeman-1760795923.html
Czech President Zeman hospitalized due to coronavirus
Czech President Zeman was hospitalized due to coronavirus – Russia news today
Czech President Zeman hospitalized due to coronavirus
Czech President Milos Zeman passed a coronavirus test on Thursday, the result was positive, President’s press secretary Jiri Ovcacek said on Twitter. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021
2021-11-25T21: 24
2021-11-25T21: 24
2021-11-25T22: 22
in the world
spread of coronavirus
Prague
Milos Zeman
coronavirus covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0e/1750002523_0-0:1814:1021_1920x0_80_0_0_e73b552a8290d48f5ed856e51c1339d2.jpg
PRAGUE, November 25 – RIA Novosti. President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman passed a coronavirus test on Thursday, the result was positive, President’s press secretary Jiri Ovchachek said on Twitter. “The President of the Republic was tested for coronavirus on the afternoon of November 25. The test result was positive,” As Ovchachek later reported on the website of the Prague Castle, after consulting with the president’s physician Miroslav Zaboral, it was decided to return Zeman to the Central Military Hospital (CVH). While the president is being treated for coronavirus, his work program has been canceled. According to one of the president’s attending physicians, surgeon Pavel Pafko, Zeman suffers from a chronic disease, he has cirrhosis of the liver and a feeding tube is currently inserted into his stomach. In this regard, he underwent treatment at the CVH from October 10 to November 25. Despite the objections of doctors, Zeman on Thursday returned to his country residence “Lana”, where he intended to continue home treatment, as well as return to official duties. the new government of the republic.
Prague
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0e/1750002523_0-0:1814:1361_1920x0_80_0_0_f8380515c8c4ea72d103a66a42bc7a22.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, prague, milos zeman, covid-19 coronavirus
Czech President Zeman hospitalized due to coronavirus
“The President of the Republic was tested for the presence of coronavirus in the afternoon of November 25. The test result was positive,” Ovchachek wrote.
According to one of the president’s attending physicians, surgeon Pavel Pafko, Zeman suffers from a chronic disease, he has cirrhosis of the liver and a feeding tube is currently inserted into his stomach. In this regard, he underwent treatment at the CVH from October 10 to November 25. Despite the objections of doctors, Zeman on Thursday returned to his country residence “Lana”, where he intended to continue home treatment, as well as return to official duties.
On Friday, Zeman planned to appoint the leader of the “Together” coalition, which won the parliamentary elections on October 8-9, Petr Fialu, the head of the republic’s new government.