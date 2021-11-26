“Dear Emmanuelle”. Boris Johnson angered France with an open letter about migrants

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted angrily to the statement of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in which he called on the French authorities to take back migrants who travel to Britain through the English Channel.

According to Macron, Johnson’s statement is the height of frivolity against the background of the tragedy that occurred last Wednesday, when 27 migrants drowned on their way to British shores.

The diplomatic conflict between France and Britain over the migration crisis began after the French side withdrew an invitation to the head of the British Home Office, Prity Patel, to meet with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanen.

Representatives of Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the European Commission plan to gather at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron in French Calais to discuss the situation with migrants who regularly attempt to cross the canal or move from France to other European countries by land.

