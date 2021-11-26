“Dear Emmanuelle”. Boris Johnson angered France with an open letter about migrants

Hour ago

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted angrily to the statement of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in which he called on the French authorities to take back migrants who travel to Britain through the English Channel.

According to Macron, Johnson’s statement is the height of frivolity against the background of the tragedy that occurred last Wednesday, when 27 migrants drowned on their way to British shores.

The diplomatic conflict between France and Britain over the migration crisis began after the French side withdrew an invitation to the head of the British Home Office, Prity Patel, to meet with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanen.

Representatives of Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the European Commission plan to gather at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron in French Calais to discuss the situation with migrants who regularly attempt to cross the canal or move from France to other European countries by land.

The British authorities called on Paris to reconsider its decision not to participate in the meeting of the British side.

“This is a problem that we need to tackle together,” said the British Prime Minister.

The situation in relations between the two countries is exacerbated by disagreements over fishing in the waters of the English Channel (French name, Britain calls the channel the English Channel).

French fishermen are currently preparing for an action to disrupt shipping across the strait to protest the fishing rights that Britain received after Brexit.

The deaths of 27 migrants trying to cross the English Channel in a rubber boat was the largest catastrophe of its kind in the Channel in several years. Killed 17 men, seven women, one of whom was pregnant, and three children.

What’s in the letter?

Shortly before the meeting between Darmanen and Patel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted a letter to Macron in which he proposed five steps that, in his opinion, will help to avoid a repetition of the tragedy.

Johnson proposes to strengthen joint patrolling of the water area of ​​the canal, to use more high-tech methods such as radars and sensors, to give patrols access to the territorial waters of both countries.

Johnson also urged to immediately begin work on an agreement on the return of migrants who have reached Britain from France back to France. In parallel, Britain is negotiating readmission with the European Union as a whole.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Earlier, French fishermen in protest blocked the entrance to the port of Saint-Malo in Brittany

The French government was furious at the British Prime Minister’s public message to Macron. In addition to withdrawing an invitation to the Preity Patel meeting, Emmanuel Macron criticized Johnson at a press conference on Friday.

“I spoke with Prime Minister Johnson two days ago in a very serious tone. For my part, I plan to continue this way, as with all leaders of all countries. I am surprised by their methods when I see frivolity on their part. We are not we communicate with other world leaders through tweets and public letters. We are not whistleblowers, “the French president said.

A spokesman for the French government accused Johnson of saying one thing in his talks with Macron, but saying something else in his letter. “We are tired of the omissions,” he added.

Is Johnson’s letter addressed to the British public?

Katya Adler, editor European department BBC

Britain insists that Johnson’s letter was written from the heart, with constructive purposes, not a challenge.

However, in France they suspect that the true addressee of the letter is the British Conservative Party, and not Paris.

In Paris, they think Johnson is in an awkward position and is losing the support of supporters who have promised that Brexit will return Britain full control of territorial waters and borders.

Paris also believes that sensitive issues such as migration cannot be discussed publicly.

Downing Street insists there was no challenge to Macron or France in the letter.

“We have already discussed many of these ideas. The public wants to know, and it is natural that we are doing to prevent the recurrence of such cases. We want to work closely with France,” said a British cabinet spokesman.

“If you look closely at the tone in which the letter is written, it will be clear that it is about how to expand cooperation,” – added a spokesman for the Johnson government.