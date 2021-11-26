Died mentor of Tom Cruise and Christian Bale Bob Bondurant

Died Robert “Bob” Bondurant, an American race car driver who has achieved tremendous success in both North America and Europe. Bob left on November 12 in Arizona, but it became known about this only now, reports Deadline.

The former racer died at the Paradise Alley nursing home at the age of 88. This was confirmed by a representative of his driving school founded by him and the widow of Bob Pat, who provided a death certificate.

Born in 1933 in Illinois, Bondurant has become one of the most successful racers on the planet in a career that peaked in the 50s and 60s, winning a record number of prizes in a wide variety of races on both sides of the ocean. The series of triumphs ended in 1967 after an extremely serious accident. Then Bob changed his career, in 1968 he opened the Highly Professional Driving School, first in California, then in Arizona.

Bob Bondurant, a racecar driver-turned-instructor who taught and guided such actors as Paul Newman, Tom Cruise, Christian Bale and Nicolas Cage for racing movies and other fast-car films, died Nov. 12 at an assisted living facility in Paradise Valley, Ariz. He was 88.😢 pic.twitter.com/cp5qwAjkfa – Sumner (@ diamondlass99) November 26, 2021

Over the next fifty years, about half a million graduates passed through the Bondurant School. Among them are Paul Newman and Robert Wagner (for the 1969 film Winners), Tom Cruise (Days of Thunder, 1990), Nicolas Cage (Gone in 60 Seconds, 2000), Christian Bale (Ford against Ferrari “2019), others.