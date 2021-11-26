Digest: WHO will discuss a new strain of coronavirus; Alley of Sphinxes opened in Egypt

26 November 2021 04:28 GMT Updated 2 hours ago

Photo author, AFP

At least 52 people, including six rescuers, died in a methane explosion at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kemerovo region.

At the time of the explosion, there were 285 people in the mine. Smoke and explosion occurred on Thursday morning at a depth of 250 meters.

Most of the bodies remain in the mine and will be raised to the surface after the temperature stabilizes and the methane concentration decreases. Rescuers say the operation could take several days.

In terms of the number of victims, this tragedy is the largest over the past 11 years since May 2010, when 91 people died as a result of two explosions at the Raspadskaya mine.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case on violation of security requirements. A three-day mourning period has been declared in Kuzbass since Friday.

According to Russian media, in October 2004, a methane explosion killed 13 people at the Listvyazhnaya mine.

Rostekhnadzor reported that during inspections this year, more than 900 violations were revealed at the mine.

Sochi will host talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The meeting will be held on the anniversary of the ceasefire in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Photo author, AFP

The World Health Organization is convening an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss a new variant of the coronavirus, first identified in South Africa and Botswana, the Financial Times reported.

Presumably, the new mutation, called B.1.1.529, is spreading faster than the previous ones. It is also more contagious and possibly less susceptible to existing vaccines.

The head of South Africa’s Epidemiological Response Center, Tulio de Oliveira, told the FT that about 90% of new cases in Gauteng province, which includes South Africa’s largest city of Johannesburg, are due to the new variant.

“The main question to be answered is how exactly does it affect vaccines,” he says.

According to the South African authorities, a total of 77 people have been infected with the new variant in the country. Four more infected are registered in Botswana and one in Hong Kong.

Scientists say the new strain has about 30 mutations and combines features from several previous variants.

Photo author, Reuters

The former head of the special services of the United Arab Emirates, General Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi, was elected the new president of Interpol on Thursday.

Human rights defenders and MEPs have expressed concern about his candidacy, as in several countries he is accused of torture and the encouragement of violence.

In particular, complaints against him were filed by citizens of Great Britain, France and Turkey, which this week will host a meeting of the Interpol General Assembly.

Many experts note that the appointment of the general took place after a very generous financial injection into the structure of Interpol from Abu Dhabi.

On November 11, members of the European Parliament sent a letter to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in which they warned that the election of al-Raisi as President of Interpol would be a blow to the organization’s reputation.

Photo author, Getty Images

In the Egyptian Luxor, the opening ceremony of the Alley of the Sphinxes, which is located between the two oldest temples of the city, took place the night before.

The colorful ceremony was attended by hundreds of artists who reproduced elements of the ancient festival that took place on this site.

The construction of the Alley began under Pharaoh Thutmose III and Queen Hatshepsut. In ancient Egypt, the road was used for solemn processions.

The alley is almost 3 kilometers long and about 3 thousand years old. Archaeologists have spent several decades on its excavations.

In total, over a thousand sphinxes are located along the alley.

Egyptian authorities are hoping that the opening of the Alley of the Sphinxes will attract tourists to the country after a series of political upheavals and the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo author, AFP

British singer Adele’s fourth studio album, 30, which was released last Friday, is expected to top the UK charts today.

The Official Charts Company, which makes the rating, announced on Wednesday that by that time it had sold 219 thousand copies (15 thousand less than the new ABBA Voyage album collected in the entire first week of sales).

The first single from the disc, Easy On Me has been at # 1 on the UK charts for five weeks in a row. The song has been listened to over 330 million times on streaming service Spotify.

Last weekend, Spotify turned off the shuffle feature for albums following Adele’s request. Songs are now played in order by default.

“That was my only request for our ever-changing industry! We don’t just think carefully about our tracklists. Our work tells stories and they should be listened to the way we intended. Thanks Spotify for listening,” Adele tweeted “.

Photo author, Kondratiev Family archive

Read the material by Alina Isachenko about a spouse from Belarus who spent more than 200 days in total for personal correspondence.