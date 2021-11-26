Digest: WHO will discuss a new strain of coronavirus; Alley of Sphinxes opened in Egypt

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
42

The main thing is graphics
Mine

Photo author, AFP

At least 52 people, including six rescuers, died in a methane explosion at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kemerovo region.

At the time of the explosion, there were 285 people in the mine. Smoke and explosion occurred on Thursday morning at a depth of 250 meters.

Most of the bodies remain in the mine and will be raised to the surface after the temperature stabilizes and the methane concentration decreases. Rescuers say the operation could take several days.

In terms of the number of victims, this tragedy is the largest over the past 11 years since May 2010, when 91 people died as a result of two explosions at the Raspadskaya mine.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here