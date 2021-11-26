Divorce, weight loss and relationship with an alcoholic father: singer Adele gave an interview to Oprah

American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey interviewed Adele. In it, the British singer, who disappeared from the media space for a long time, touched upon several painful topics: an unsuccessful marriage with businessman Simon Konecki, leaving her father’s family, which greatly influenced her relationships with people, alcohol addiction and weight loss (she lost 45 kg), and psychological problems that she faced after the divorce. We retell the main thing from the interview.

Failed marriage

Adele secretly married American businessman Simon Konecka in 2016, but the marriage broke up two years later. “All my life I have been obsessed with the idea of ​​starting a full-fledged family, because I never had one. As a child, I promised myself that I would have children and that my family would not break up, we would stay together, ”she told Oprah, noting that she takes marriage very seriously. The divorce, according to Adele, seemed to show her disrespect for the very idea of ​​marriage. “I’m embarrassed that I got divorced so quickly,” she shared.

The 33-year-old singer realized that her marriage was falling apart when she took a test in a glossy magazine: after answering the questions, she realized that “she is really unhappy, does not really live, but just goes with the flow.”

After the divorce, she began to suffer from panic attacks and anxiety attacks. “They completely paralyzed me. I was no longer in control of my body, ”- said Adele and added that the gym helped her a lot: exercise relieved anxiety.

She admitted that she still loves her ex-husband very much, although she is not in love with him. According to her, they still live opposite each other in Los Angeles and continue to raise their son Angelo. She believes that Konekki saved her after fame came to her. “I was so young. I could easily go down the wrong path, engage in self-destruction. I was so depressed. He became the most stable person in my life. Even now, I trust him with my life, ”said the singer.

Criticism over weight loss

Adele has lost almost 45 kg in two years. The singer said that the reason for this was severe stress due to the divorce.

Adele is the daughter of an alcoholic, alcohol has always helped her cope with problems, and for years she “supported this industry.” When her marriage fell apart, she quit drinking. She was also greatly helped by exercise, which relieved her anxiety.

She said that she faced criticism after losing weight. “But I’m not shocked by this or even worried: my body has been objectified throughout my career. I’m either too big or too thin. Sometimes I’m sexy, sometimes I’m not. <...> But this is not my concern – how people relate to their own body. I’m sorry if my weight loss somehow makes people feel worse. I am busy with my life and I cannot afford to worry about it too, ”she stressed.

Relationship with father

The singer said that her biggest childhood trauma was the departure of Mark Evans’s father from the family, his “absolute absence from her life and the fact that he did not make any effort to fix the situation.” “I learned not to expect anything from anyone, because I learned not to expect anything from my father. He was the reason that I did not understand what it means to be in a loving relationship with someone, ”- shared Adele.

Despite not keeping in touch for years, Adele made contact with Evans after he was diagnosed with bowel cancer. He died in May 2021 at the age of 56.

Adele said that her father once admitted that he had heard only one of her songs – Hometown Glory, because he was in too much pain. For him, the singer confessed, she recorded To Be Loved from the album “30” – in it she reflects on how the absence of her father influenced her. A month before Evans died, she sang her entire album on Zoom for him. “The songs he liked the most were my favorites. This is amazing. He was proud of me, “- said the singer.