“Do not renounce your wallet and prison.” How the Communist Party and the Liberal Democratic Party quarreled over the words of Zhirinovsky

The communists asked to open a criminal case against Vladimir Zhirinovsky because of his proposal to ban “all leftist parties”, including the Communist Party itself. With such a proposal, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party turned to the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov during the plenary session of the Duma on November 16.

“[Генпрокуратура должна] demand from the Minister of Justice to ban all left-wing parties. Everything [партии], who [в программе есть] the words “socialism” or “building another society” should be prohibited. [Надо] cancel the results of the elections of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and “Fair Russia” and transfer their mandates to other parties, so that it is discouraging “,

– Zhirinovsky said then.

He explained that if a party has a goal in its program – “building socialism”, it means that it wants to “overthrow the current government” and threatens the foundations of the state.

Zhirinovsky began to object from the place of the deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kolomeitsev. In response, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party demanded that he be silent and called the parliamentarian a “Rostov felt boot”.

“Ashamed! Here he sits and interferes with the conduct of the meeting. You cannot be trusted to manage the bathhouse in Rostov, but you represent a faction here, ”Zhirinovsky was indignant.

The chairman of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, then turned off the microphone to Zhirinovsky and made a remark for insulting the deputy. Zhirinovsky said that he had no right to insult Kolomeytsev, but he had “the right to see him in the dock.”

“And no one can wish that. Because don’t exclude yourself from money and from prison, ”Volodin reacted.

According to the Communist Party, Zhirinovsky’s words can be regarded as deliberate incitement of hatred or enmity towards the Communist Party (part 2 of Art. 282 of the Criminal Code). The faction asked the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, to initiate a corresponding criminal case.

“All insults and calls to the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation to close and ban the party is, first of all, to ban [работу] these people. We see this as statements aimed at inciting social discord. We expect that a criminal case should be initiated, ”explained Aleksandr Yushchenko, deputy of the Duma from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation.

In the Liberal Democratic Party, the request to initiate a case against Zhirinovsky was regarded as a denunciation and an attempt by the communists to prohibit freedom of speech. “The communists declare that they do not want freedom of speech in Russia. What they do not like, they begin to interpret as insults or incitement to hatred, “said Vasily Vlasov, the first deputy head of the LDPR faction in the State Duma, in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

He pointed out that the communists are not surprised by such approaches, in his opinion, these are the same methods that were used in the USSR. “Their methods remain the same – denunciations and inquiries about the people who work next to them. This was also in Soviet times, when they shut up the throats of all the media and wrote only laudatory odes to the leadership, ”Vlasov said.

The deputy head of the faction noted that criticism of Zhirinovsky is constructive, and the communists should pay attention to it, and not be offended.

On the eve, Zhirinovsky again provoked a scandal with his speech in the State Duma and quarreled with the communists. During the hearing on November 25 in the case of the parliamentarian from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin on illegal hunting, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia began to criticize the entire Communist Party. The deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov answered him from the spot. To this Zhirinovsky called him a “collective farmer” and suggested that they catch the “ghost of communism”, pack it and hide it in the same place where the elk shot by Rashkin is located.

“You will all die before you attract me to anything,” Zhirinovsky added, addressing the members of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation.

In response, the entire faction of the communists chanted: “Shame!”

Evaluating this case, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Sergei Obukhov told RIA Novosti that Zhirinovsky again “had a bunch of potential lawsuits.”

In turn, Vlasov, in a commentary to Gazeta.Ru, drew attention to the fact that the communists themselves often behave incorrectly in the Duma. The representative of the Liberal Democratic Party cited as an example that they constantly interrupt the speeches of members of other parties, “they are chanting something, they are starting to enter into polemics.”

“If in the Communist Party of the Russian Federation people are not the most educated and simply do not understand elementary things, then this is very sad,” concluded Vlasov.

Head of the press service of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, State Duma deputy Alexander Yushchenko at the end of November spoke “Gazeta.Ru” that Zhirinovsky is deliberately behaving provocatively in order to distract the people from the problems inconvenient for the authorities.

“It works like a button. Like that toy, you press the button, and it starts making all sorts of sounds from itself. The button is being pressed, I am sure, by absolutely prepared people who keep their finger on the pulse of the information flow. Therefore, in this case, Zhirinovsky is a custom-made puppet, he is aimed at shocking in order to distract from the main thing, ”said the communist.

The leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov in February also called Zhirinovsky “the first provocateur [страны]to which everyone has long been accustomed. “

Zhirinovsky said that the communists once “destroyed all the best” in the country. According to him opinion, most of the problems of modern Russia are caused by the communists’ rule in the Soviet years. In February, Zhirinovsky said that he was trying not even to sit next to Zyuganov.

“We are not friends. Never [с ним] I don’t drink. Zyuganov drinks, he loves cognac. I am categorically against any alcohol, tobacco, so in this regard, you do not try to catch us. And we sit together when there is no other place, ”he said on the air of Komsomolskaya Pravda.

The presenter noted that he once saw Zhirinovsky hugging Zyuganov by the shoulder. However, the LDPR leader denied this. “By no means, never was. I don’t touch close, ”he stressed.

Last winter, the leader of the LDPR quarreled with the Communist Party of the Russian Federation over blogger Alexei Navalny. He stated that the communists are acting in concert with Navalny’s team, therefore, on behalf of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, his supporters were admitted, as observers, to any polling station. “This is cooperation of rebels, people who want unrest,” Zhirinovsky said.

Zyuganov, in response, urged to listen to Zhirinovsky less. He said that the statements of the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia always “smell bad”, as they are distinguished by “deceit” and “dirt”. “He himself plays along with the bulk, provokes,” Zyuganov accused him.