Doctor named unexpected methods to quickly lower blood pressure

Type 2 diabetes and hypertension are usually treated separately, but most evidence is emerging. If a person has both of these conditions, the risk of heart attack or stroke quadruples, and the risk of developing dementia increases with age.

This is bad news, but there is also good news: if you treat one disease, you automatically “treat” another, writes physician Michael Mosley in a column for the Daily Express. So, for reasons not yet clear to the medical community, lowering blood pressure entails a decrease in the risk of developing diabetes.

A study on this was published by the medical journal The Lancet. It follows that lowering blood pressure, both with medication and through lifestyle changes, reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke, as well as the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes by 11%. However, not all drugs for hypertension gave such an effect: we are talking about reducing the risks when taking ACE inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers, while thiazide diuretics and beta-blockers increased the risks by 20% and 48%, respectively.

“So what can you do to lower your blood pressure without relying on medication? Losing weight is the simplest but most powerful way, and reducing salt intake and being physically active can also help,” writes Dr. Mosley. In addition, he offers a number of non-standard methods.

So, it is worth paying attention to singing. It has been shown to successfully lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which affects blood pressure and blood sugar. “It can work almost instantly. I remember a few years ago I had a middle-aged patient, and during the operation her pressure was so high that the surgeons feared an unfavorable outcome. The patient began to sing quietly, and after 20 minutes her blood pressure dropped to enough to continue the operation, “says the doctor.

Also, among the unusual methods, the doctor advises taking a hot bath every day, which dilates the blood vessels and makes it easier for the heart. This was confirmed by a 2020 Japanese study of 30,000 people over the age of 20: they had a 28% lower risk of heart disease and a 26% lower risk of stroke, in contrast to those who took a bath less than twice a week.

A small piece of dark chocolate with over 75% cocoa can also reduce blood pressure almost immediately due to its natural antioxidant flavanols. They cause dilatation of the arteries, which was confirmed by Dr. Mosley himself through ultrasound. Another way to lower blood pressure is to do breathing exercises, which activate the parasympathetic nervous system, lower heart rate, and dilate blood vessels.