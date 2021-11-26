Doctors have discovered a common abnormality in the brains of dead football players

American doctors investigated the brain changes resulting from football and other contact sports. An article about it published in the journal Neurology.

Doctors distinguish so-called white matter hyperintensity zones – areas of the brain on an MRI image that are overly “bright”. This is a purely diagnostic phenomenon that cannot be associated with a specific disease, but it most often appears in people as they age and with high blood pressure.

Scientists from Boston University, led by Michael Alosko, compared autopsy and MRI data from people who were engaged in traumatic work. Researchers studied the bodies of 75 people who died of natural causes, of whom 67 were American football players, and the rest were football players, boxers or army veterans. Many of them suffered from dementia before death, and 71 percent from chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

It turned out that the more zones of hyperintensity are noticeable on an intravital MRI image, the more doctors at autopsy found signs of disease of small vessels and other indicators of damage to the white matter.

“The results are impressive because they show that white matter hyperintensity may be indicative of the brain damage that people get from regular blows to the head,” the authors say.

In addition, people who looked after these patients before they died filled out a questionnaire asking how this happened. Here, scientists also found a relationship: the greatest help was required for those who, after death, found the largest number of zones of hyperintensity.