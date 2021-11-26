https://ria.ru/20210723/johnson-1742426431.html

Dwayne Johnson commented on the conflict with Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson commented on the conflict with Vin Diesel.

2021-07-23T06: 36

2021-07-23T06: 36

2021-07-23T09: 55

MOSCOW, 23 July – RIA Novosti. Dwayne Johnson commented on the conflict with Vin Diesel. He spoke about his attitude towards a colleague and his recommendations in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Earlier, Diesel hinted that on the set he deliberately provoked a conflict with a colleague so that he would better cope with his role. “It was tough love,” says Diesel, “I was willing to do anything to achieve the best acting in the film I’m producing.” Dwayne Johnson admitted that he was amused by the artist’s words. “I laughed. I think everyone laughed at his remark . I leave everything as it is. And I wish them all the best with the ninth “Fast and the Furious”, as well as with the tenth, eleventh and all other films in which I will not be, “- says Johnson. The actor joined the casting of the Fast and the Furious franchise in the fifth film. In total, he has starred in four blockbusters in the series, as well as his spin-off Hobbs and Show.

2021

