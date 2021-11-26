Dwayne Johnson donated his car to a veteran

https://ria.ru/20211126/johnson-1760886640.html

American actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson presented his truck to a veteran of the Navy Oscar Rodriguez

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. American actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson donated his truck to Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez in a touching video posted on his Instagram. Johnson held a special screening of his new film – the comedy action movie “Red Notice” for fans in one of the US cinemas. He handed out free ice cream to all the guests, but made something special for Rodriguez. According to Dwayne Johnson, before meeting with fans, he studied the information about everyone present, and most of all he was touched by the story of Oscar. In the video, the actor thanks Rodriguez for his service and work, and presents his truck. When Oscar Rodriguez realized what had happened, he sat down near the car and could not hold back his emotions, and then hugged the actor and repeated for a long time: “I thought it was a joke.” “This is now your car, bro,” – “Skala” addressed him. Over the course of a day, the video has gained more than nine million views and about fifty thousand comments, mostly positive.

