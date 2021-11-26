https://ria.ru/20211126/johnson-1760886640.html
Dwayne Johnson donated his car to a veteran
Dwayne Johnson presented the veteran with his car – Russia news today
Dwayne Johnson donated his car to a veteran
American actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson presented his truck to a veteran of the Navy Oscar Rodriguez, as he spoke about in a touching video … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
2021-11-26T15: 54
2021-11-26T15: 54
2021-11-26T15: 54
the culture
culture News
life style
Dwayne Johnson
USA
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1a/1760891857_0:194:1136:833_1920x0_80_0_0_4ce026189d70cab417090b4f708a679c.jpg
MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. American actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson donated his truck to Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez in a touching video posted on his Instagram. Johnson held a special screening of his new film – the comedy action movie “Red Notice” for fans in one of the US cinemas. He handed out free ice cream to all the guests, but made something special for Rodriguez. According to Dwayne Johnson, before meeting with fans, he studied the information about everyone present, and most of all he was touched by the story of Oscar. In the video, the actor thanks Rodriguez for his service and work, and presents his truck. When Oscar Rodriguez realized what had happened, he sat down near the car and could not hold back his emotions, and then hugged the actor and repeated for a long time: “I thought it was a joke.” “This is now your car, bro,” – “Skala” addressed him. Over the course of a day, the video has gained more than nine million views and about fifty thousand comments, mostly positive.
https://ria.ru/20190909/1558452916.html
USA
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1a/1760891857_0-0:1136:852_1920x0_80_0_0_3366ce7f2e15be7a8ec05e095f6d4cc6.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
culture news, lifestyle, dwayne johnson, usa, instagram
Dwayne Johnson donated his car to a veteran
MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. American actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson donated his truck to Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez in a touching video posted on his Instagram.
Johnson held a special screening of his new film – the comedy action movie “Red Notice” for fans in one of the US cinemas. He handed out free ice cream to all the guests, but made something special for Rodriguez.
According to Dwayne Johnson, before meeting with fans, he studied the information about everyone present, and most of all he was touched by the story of Oscar.
“He cares for his 75-year-old mom, works as a personal trainer, supports women victims of domestic violence, and he is also a humble and kind Navy veteran,” Johnson wrote.
In the video, the actor thanks Rodriguez for his service and work, and hands over his truck.
“It was originally planned to give away the car I drive in the Red Notice. We contacted the dealer, but he said no. Then I said that I would give an even better gift – give my personal truck. Practically“ my baby. ” Dwayne Johnson added.
When Oscar Rodriguez realized what had happened, he sat down near the car and could not hold back his emotions, and then hugged the actor and repeated for a long time: “I thought it was a joke.” “This is your car now, bro,” “Skala” addressed him.
During the day, the video gained more than nine million views and about fifty thousand comments, mostly positive.
Video with Chris Evans and the puppy moved netizens