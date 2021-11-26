Dwayne Johnson impresses fans with a list of injuries and surgeries

Hollywood star, actor and producer Dwayne Johnson posted a post on his Instagram page in which he listed the multiple injuries and surgeries he went through for his famous physical fitness. The picture shows the highest paid actor of last year lying on his stomach during recovery procedures, and in the signature he frankly talks about what he experienced: 4 knee surgeries, quadriceps torn from the pelvis, adductor muscle torn from the pelvis, surgery for a triple hernia, rupture of the Achilles tendon, and so on. Further.

“This is a daily reminder that we only have one body and we must take care of it …” Johnson concludes the post.

Celebrity subscribers supported the artist. Beneath the shocking post, you can find dozens of comments in which fans and colleagues alike share Dwayne’s words.

“First you take care of your body, and then it is about you,” – say netizens.

Johnson quite often publishes recordings from his workouts, in which he shows what he goes to to achieve the goal. So, in October, he shared a video with a bloody face: during an exercise, one of the shells weighing 22 kilograms flew into his face, breaking his temple.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Andrey Chapygin