Dwayne Johnson may get a role in the third “Space Jam”

The director of the movie “Space Jam: The New Generation” Malcolm Lee spoke about the future plans. He said that if he decides to shoot a triquel, he will no longer invite basketball stars to the roles.

He added that Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, formerly a wrestling star, may be invited to play the main character, writes Entertainment Weekly. “I never say never. But it always depends on whether the fans will accept it,” the publication quoted Lee as saying.

Experts note that, despite negative reviews from critics (31% “freshness” on Rotten Tomatoes) and very low viewership ratings (4.3 out of 10 on IMDb), the sequel to the cult film started well in the American box office, and even overtook Black Widow “. The problem, critics point out, is that the creators of the franchise have raised the bar too high by inviting stars like LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Therefore, for a triquel, you will need to come up with a decent story and invite a star of a sufficiently high level. Such, according to Lee, may become Dwayne Johnson. The director does not yet know what abilities he will be able to endow him with. Perhaps in the film, he will return “The Rock” to wrestling. According to the director, it “could be interesting.”

The comedy animated feature film Space Jam was released in 1996. The film, directed by Joe Pitck, was about the adventures of basketball player Michael Jordan. The film is also known as “Space Basketball”, “Traffic Jam in Space”, “Space Jam” due to the ambiguity of the word “jam” in English. The world premiere of the sequel, starring LeBron James, took place on July 14, 2021.