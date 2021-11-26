Dwayne Johnson’s appearance in Fast and Furious 10 confirmed

Recently, Vin Diesel posted a touching message dedicated to Dwayne Johnson regarding Luke Hobbs’ appearance in the final installments. “The fast and the furious“. In fact, the level of drama was at a high level as the actors had conflict in the past – but now it looks like it’s settled.

The event itself is significant in terms of the universe, and as stated, Diesel’s message made a lot of noise. Now, Hiram Garcia, producer of Dwayne Johnson, decided to speak on this matter when he gave a new interview to Screen Rant. You can read his words below:

You can never predict or take control of what is happening around. This is family “The fast and the furious”And Dwayne is the biggest superstar in the world. So, I’m not surprised that this happened, and I’m used to what is happening in this world.

We don’t know yet what role Dwayne Johnson will play in the films. “Fast and Furious 10” and “Fast and Furious 11”, But the fact that he is coming back is good news, as we will see a complete family reunion – as much as possible. In addition, do not forget that a sequel is under development “Hobbs and Shaw“, And with recent events, the tape may well set the stage for the return of Luke Hobbs to the main franchise.

Are you delighted that Dwayne Johnson will appear in the final installments “The fast and the furious“? Be sure to share your opinion in the comments below!

The upcoming film in the series will premiere in April 2023.