Dwayne Scala Johnson will turn James Bond into a muscular jock – News

As Dwayne Johnson, known to fans nicknamed The Rock, admitted in an interview with Esquire, he has long dreamed of trying on a suit of British intelligence agent. But there was no suitable opportunity. And now, when Daniel Craig has officially said goodbye to Bond, the place for a new actor remains vacant.

True, James Bond fans are already starting to worry, because the image of a sexy and unkillable spy can go to gay actors, an Asian or even a black woman. And now a mountain of muscles has been added to them – Dwayne Johnson, who quite fits into the films “Fast and Furious”, “Jumanji”, but somehow does not pull the role of an impressive agent.

The same Craig was reproached for shifting the detective line and espionage adventures towards a more primitive action movie. And what the Rock can do is scary to think about. But the choice in favor of Dwayne Johnson would be somewhat logical. After all, his grandfather Peter Mayvia had already taken part in Bond, playing in the movie You Only Live Twice (1967) as an assistant to the main villain, who opposed 007, played by Sean Connery himself.