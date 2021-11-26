Efficacy, contraindications and side effects: what is known about the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents

In Russia, on Wednesday, November 24, a covid vaccine for children 12-17 years old was registered. The two-component preparation for youngsters was named Sputnik M. How effective it is and to whom the injection is contraindicated, TASS understood.

Vaccine efficacy

The instructions for the drug indicate that cellular immunity after vaccination was formed in 93.2% of the surveyed volunteers. They were checked on the 42nd day from the start of vaccination. The antibody titer, as well as the duration of protection, are currently unknown.

Who is contraindicated for vaccination?

As contraindications to vaccination, the instructions indicated severe allergic reactions, acute infectious and non-infectious diseases, exacerbation of chronic diseases.

“Vaccination is carried out 2-4 weeks after recovery or the onset of remission <...>. In case of mild ARVI, acute infectious diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, vaccination is carried out when the temperature is normalized, ”the instructions say.

Children under 12 are also not vaccinated, since there is no data on the effectiveness and safety of the procedure for children of this age. Another contraindication is hypersensitivity to any component of the vaccine. Sputnik M should be used with caution in chronic liver, kidney and endocrine system diseases.

“Due to the lack of information, vaccination can pose a risk for the following groups of patients: with autoimmune diseases (stimulation of the immune system can lead to an exacerbation of the disease, especially patients with autoimmune pathology, which tend to develop severe and life-threatening conditions, should be treated with caution); with malignant neoplasms, ”the instructions say.

Contraindications for the second injection can also be severe complications for the introduction of the first component.

Side effects

In the first or second days after vaccination, a reaction to the drug may follow – fever, headache, general fatigue, pain at the injection site, edema and others. Less commonly, nausea, nasal congestion, swollen lymph nodes, and panic attacks are noted. Allergies are possible in some patients. According to the instructions, all side effects disappear within the next three days.

“All undesirable events ended in recovery without consequences, laboratory abnormalities had no clinical significance,” the text says.