Emma Watson has a new romance

We don’t have time to follow the boyfriends of the “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson. Only in May of this year, there were rumors that the actress was engaged to businessman Leo Robinton, with whom she had been dating since 2018. Then the star of the press denied the guesses and said, “if she has news, she promises to share it with journalists.”

Emma Watson and Leo Robinton (Photo: legion-media.ru)

Now, insiders claim that Watson has parted ways with Robinton and is now accepting courtship from the son of the controversial billionaire and former owner of Philip Green’s 2020 bankrupt Topshop, Brandon.

Philip Green with children Chloe and Brandon (Photo by Samir Hussein / Getty Images)

“Brandon has been courting Emma all summer. She likes him, but for now she is trying to keep everything secret, because no one knows that she and Leo broke up. Emma and Brandon spend a lot of time together. He is really kind to her, and she enjoys his company. It’s amazing that no one has figured them out before. Brandon and Leo are very similar in appearance. Emma definitely has her own type, ”a friend of the actress told the Daily Mail.

Emma Watson (Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Note that a source close to Watson noted that her close friends were surprised by the new boyfriend and believe that young people are not suitable for each other. Greene was followed by the fame of a guy who does not miss a single star party, and his father, a few years ago, got into a sex scandal altogether – accusations of harassment fell on him. By the way, the billionaire categorically denied them.