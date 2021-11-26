https://ria.ru/20211126/moshenniki-1760815113.html

Experts told how to avoid online fraud during Black Friday

Experts told how to avoid fraud on the network during “Black Friday” – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

Experts told how to avoid online fraud during Black Friday

Buyers during the sales period should not trust too low prices and follow dubious links to great deals in mail, instant messengers or …

2021-11-26T07: 16

2021-11-26T07: 16

2021-11-26T07: 16

technologies

Alexey Fedorov

cis

kaspersky’s laboratory

black Friday

Russia

avast

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Buyers during the sales period should not trust too low prices and follow dubious links to great deals in mail, instant messengers or social networks, cybersecurity experts told RIA Novosti. “Black Friday”, which marks the beginning of the New Year’s season, stores arrange in the last week of November … In Russia, “Black Friday” has been held since 2013; this year it falls on November 26. He added that if a buyer sees an interesting offer in a letter from a particular store, you should not immediately follow the link, it is better to find this site yourself in a browser and check if there is this promotion – this way you can avoid phishing resources. In addition, you should read reviews and make purchases only on trusted sites and track prices even before the sale starts – sometimes in stores that do not participate in promotions, prices are lower than in those that participate. Kirill Podgorny, ESET Marketing Director in Russia and the CIS. also noted that offers for an 80% discount on a bag or smartphone of a well-known company are most likely fraudulent – usually such notifications are accompanied by a postscript about a limited time or a small number of products for the promotion. Thus, scammers encourage victims to hurry up and take rash actions. The ESET expert recommends that you carefully check the addresses from which offers come – for the sake of profit, scammers create clones of sites of popular brands and send phishing mailings, while the brand name in the address itself may be misspelled. He also noted that between May and August 2021, the company recorded 55 billion password-guessing attacks, so it is worth creating a complex password for the store account. “Be careful with public Wi-Fi networks. This is especially true for large shopping centers. where the customer places an order online to pick it up at the store right away. Attackers can create a fake Wi-Fi hotspot with a similar name. If connected to such a network, fraudsters can easily intercept payment data and steal from the victim. Therefore, it is better to use a mobile device when shopping. Internet “, – added Podgorny.” We see that scammers usually mimic popular big brands. For example, we came across resources imitating the pages of a well-known electronics hypermarket, online stores. The schemes themselves are different, for example, users may be offered fake discount coupons or offer to take a survey and receive a generous reward for it, “- said senior content Tatiana Shcherbakova, an analyst at Kaspersky Lab. An analyst at Kaspersky Lab added that all the schemes boil down to the use of social engineering techniques in order to lure out money and user data. In addition, there is a risk of facing fraud in unknown online stores – they usually lure with very low prices and large discounts. When shopping online, Shcherbakova recommends carefully checking the website address in the address bar before entering payment data if the online store unknown, check domain information on special whois services (if it is fresh and registered to a private person, it is better to refrain from buying), as well as install security software that will block attempts to go to a phishing or scam site or malicious advertising banners. what to do if you have already fallen for a fraudulent scheme? “If during the sales period you still fell for the bait of hackers and lost money, then, firstly, block the compromised bank card. Secondly, contact your bank and tell us about what happened . Perhaps the stolen funds will be returned to you. Thirdly, write a statement to the police, “said ESET specialist Podgorny. He also added l that the scam must be reported to the company whose name the fraudsters were hiding behind – large brands can meet the client halfway and compensate for some of the losses. “Try to analyze what data you entered on this site. Often on phishing pages, cybercriminals not only steal money, but also collect card data in order to use it in further schemes. Therefore, if you entered the card data, it must be blocked and reissued, “said Avast expert Fedorov.

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

technologies, aleksey fedorov, cis, kaspersky laboratory, black friday, russia, avast