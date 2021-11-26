Family by correspondence. Minsk spouses received nine arrests for personal communication, left for Poland and told the BBC about it

  • Alina Isachenko
  • BBC Russian Service, London

Spouses Anastasia Krupenich-Kondratyev and Sergey Kondratyev

Photo author, Kondratiev Family archive

The young spouses from Minsk, who spent more than two hundred days in prison for personal correspondence, were unexpectedly released after another administrative sentence on November 5. Teacher Anastasia Krupenich-Kondratyeva and IT specialist Sergei Kondratyev have gone through nine trials and arrests – a record number for one person since the protests began. After the sudden release, the couple left Belarus.

In an interview with the BBC Russian Service, Sergei Kondratyev and Anastasia Krupenich-Kondratyeva talked about their arrest for personal correspondence on the phone, living in the same cell with the homeless, and why the security forces forced them to go through so many courts and arrests.

“I was getting ready to sit until the New Year”

“In prison I constantly had an emotional swing. Today everything is more or less normal, but tomorrow panic attacks begin, paranoia that you will never be released, that you will stay here forever,” Anastasia Krupenich-Kondratyeva recalls her stay in the detention center on Akrestsin Street …

27-year-old Anastasia and her 26-year-old spouse Sergei Kondratyev were first detained on July 15, 2021 – almost a year after the protests in which they took part, “but were not caught.” Shortly before this, Anastasia warned Sergey in a message that they called from [главного управления по борьбе с организованной преступностью и коррупцией] GUBOPIK and asked to come. He was at work and did not have time to answer several calls.

