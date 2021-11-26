Family by correspondence. Minsk spouses received nine arrests for personal communication, left for Poland and told the BBC about it

Alina Isachenko

BBC Russian Service, London

53 minutes ago

The young spouses from Minsk, who spent more than two hundred days in prison for personal correspondence, were unexpectedly released after another administrative sentence on November 5. Teacher Anastasia Krupenich-Kondratyeva and IT specialist Sergei Kondratyev have gone through nine trials and arrests – a record number for one person since the protests began. After the sudden release, the couple left Belarus.

In an interview with the BBC Russian Service, Sergei Kondratyev and Anastasia Krupenich-Kondratyeva talked about their arrest for personal correspondence on the phone, living in the same cell with the homeless, and why the security forces forced them to go through so many courts and arrests.

“I was getting ready to sit until the New Year”

“In prison I constantly had an emotional swing. Today everything is more or less normal, but tomorrow panic attacks begin, paranoia that you will never be released, that you will stay here forever,” Anastasia Krupenich-Kondratyeva recalls her stay in the detention center on Akrestsin Street …

27-year-old Anastasia and her 26-year-old spouse Sergei Kondratyev were first detained on July 15, 2021 – almost a year after the protests in which they took part, “but were not caught.” Shortly before this, Anastasia warned Sergey in a message that they called from [главного управления по борьбе с организованной преступностью и коррупцией] GUBOPIK and asked to come. He was at work and did not have time to answer several calls.

“When I left work, Nastya was already detained,” recalls Kondratyev. “Later, I was informed that she was charged for a period of five to seven years, and I was going to“ go to the administrative office. ”All this was accompanied by swearing, obscenities, insults.”

“The employees of GUBOPik told me: what are you missing, these IT specialists got us, you always don’t like everything, take us to your Poland,” adds Sergei.

Anastasia Krupenich-Kondratyeva worked as a teacher in one of the Minsk gymnasiums

According to Anastasia Krupenich-Kondratyeva, she was initially accused of writing to the Black Book of Belarus chat bot. This is a telegram channel where the personal data of employees of the authorities gets, and it is recognized by the authorities as extremist. But the couple sat down under a completely different article – the investigation was interested in their personal correspondence. “They went to inspect our apartment, took Nastya’s phone, and started looking at our messages,” recalls Sergei Kondratyev.

As a result, Sergei and Anastasia received their first 15 days under the article “Dissemination of information containing calls for extremist activity.” According to the investigation, the spouses sent each other news from telegram channels banned in Belarus and thereby violated the law.

“We sent reposts to each other from different telegram channels,” recalls Sergei Kondratyev. “I sent the news that the train to Molodechno was on fire.”

“And I mean that the teacher was fired from the university, – Anastasia picks up. – Each time a new protocol for new reposts.”

After 15 days spent in Akrestsin Street, the spouses were not released and announced a new administrative case against them. Then the situation repeated itself, then again.

At first, they served 41 days in a row. On August 25, they were released, Anastasia was released from the detention center in Baranovichi in the Brest region, Sergei was released from the temporary detention center in Akrestsin Street. When they were returning home, they were met by the police and asked to report to the police department the next morning – “to sign the documents.” In the morning, the couple went to the police, where they were awaited by new protocols, according to which they were again sentenced to 15 days each.

Among their offenses: Anastasia sent Sergei a repost from the telegram channel “Brain Belarus” (also recognized as extremist in the country) news that there were reductions in the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The couple were serving time in a detention center on Akrestsin Street, known for its harsh treatment of protesters in 2020

So, Anastasia and Sergei went through nine courts – and each time for personal correspondence. In total, the court gave them 126 and 127 days of arrest for two family members.

“After the third” day “, new courts became normal, I was busy with everyday life in Akrestsin Street and was preparing to sit until the New Year,” Anastasia recalls.

The couple’s story attracted the attention of independent media and human rights activists: soon Anastasia and Sergei were recognized as political prisoners, and they began to talk about their case after each new administrative term.

Prior to that, the student of BSUIR Yan Solonovich became the champion in litigation (there were eight of them). True, instead of the prescribed 117 days of arrest for participating in the protests, he served a little more than 80, was also unexpectedly released and left Belarus.

Sight through the “trough”

“Our cameras were located in such a way that during the check we could look at each other through a small window – a feeding trough,” recalls Sergei Kondratyev.

“In the morning I had to say my name and patronymic, – adds Anastasia. – When you hear each other’s voices, it becomes easier – it means that everything is in order.”

Anastasia and Sergei were put in “political” or “control” cells – that is what, according to the spouses, they are now called.

“In a double cell there were 15 people at a maximum and they steadily threw a couple of homeless people with lice,” Anastasia Krupenich-Kondratyeva recalls. there were no programs, no books, there was nothing. They did not take them to the shower, they took them for a walk twice in the summer, when it was 36 degrees. “

The first thing we did was hug

On November 5, the spouses held another trial. The verdict – 15 days, and again – for personal correspondence (each time it was about messages sent to each other even before the first arrest).

“After the trial, I, as usual, went into my cell,” recalls Sergey Kondratyev. “After 40 minutes, they knocked on the door and said:“ With things to go out. ”I went out, saw Nastya, they gave us my personal belongings and put us behind the fence “.

“First of all, we hugged, walked to the nearest cafe, asked to call a taxi,” continues Sergey. “Our appearance was so-so: overgrown, hairy, clothes you know what.

In Poland, Anastasia and Sergei plan to help Belarusians in a difficult situation

“People walk, life goes on, and you just fell out of it for only three and a half months,” Anastasia recalls the first minutes at large.

The spouses believe that the authorities exerted moral pressure on them by numerous courts – they wanted to avenge the Black Book, where Anastasia, according to her, left only one comment. And the early release is explained by the hype around their story.

“They took us on such a hook: the tag was hanging, at any moment they could call and ask to sit out,” says Sergei.

Departure “To friends“

Three days after their release, Anastasia and Sergei fled from Belarus: first to Ukraine across the land border (“They said that we were going to our friends, and they let us through without question”), and from there to Poland.

“We wanted a free European Belarus, but at the moment this, unfortunately, is not, the situation is getting worse every day,” says Sergei.

The spouses say that in the near future they plan to legalize themselves, learn Polish, and also help the Belarusian diaspora abroad.