https://ria.ru/20211126/mks-1760992553.html

For the first time, astronauts move to the new Prichal module on the ISS

For the first time, the cosmonauts switched to the new Prichal module on the ISS – Russia news today

For the first time, astronauts move to the new Prichal module on the ISS

Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov opened the transfer hatches between the Nauka module and the node module (UM) docked to it today … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

2021-11-26T23: 30

2021-11-26T23: 30

2021-11-26T23: 30

Dmitry Rogozin

Anton shkaplerov

Roscosmos

space – ria science

international space station (iss)

Russia

Peter Dubrov

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1e/1752457921_0:174:2560:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_cb8ea52d66285e7e829f3f9f08f17ce4.jpg

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov opened the transfer hatches between the Nauka module and the Prichal nodal module (UM) docked to it today and switched to the new module, Roscosmos reported on Friday. Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov transferred to the new Russian module of the International Space Station – Prichal. Hatches on the side of the Nauka module and on the Pryhal side were opened at 10:39 pm Moscow time, “the state corporation said on Twitter. Cargo ship Progress M-UM “with the” Prichal “nodal module docked to the ISS at 18:19 Moscow time on November 26 after a two-day flight. Dmitry Rogozin, the general director of Roscosmos, told reporters that the docking took place normally. After the delivery of the Prichal, the Progress M-UM will remain in the station for almost a month – until December 22. The Prichal has five ports for receiving manned and cargo ships, and also various modules. The new module will make it possible to dock to the ISS, in particular, the new Russian spacecraft Orel, intended for flights to the Moon. The module will be the last that Russia will add to its ISS segment.

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Docking of the Pryhal module to the ISS The last Russian module for the ISS “Prichal” docked to the station. The “Prichal” has 5 ports for receiving manned and cargo ships and various modules. It will make it possible to dock to the ISS, in particular, the new Russian spacecraft Orel, intended for flights to the Moon. 2021-11-26T23: 30 true PT0M50S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1e/1752457921_112-0:2388:1707_1920x0_80_0_0_b1daf9b48e2c4118ed5f5ba204552c46.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Dmitry Rogozin, Anton Shkaplerov, Roscosmos, Space – RIA Science, International Space Station (ISS), Russia, Petr Dubrov, video